Bourbonnais Public Library
• Storytimes: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for Family Storytime. At 10 a.m. Friday, join for Books with Baby Storytime.
Bradley Public Library
• Craft Kits: On Aug. 6, adults are invited to pick up supplies for a grab-and-go craft kit.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Survival Hike: At 5 p.m. Thursday, join the library at Kankakee Sands Preserve Route 113 access and bring ordinary things from home to learn how to repurpose them for wilderness survival. Registration required.
• Well Ready Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, join the library to discuss “The Choice: Embrace the Possible” by Edith Eger. Registration required.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci, “Escape” by James Patterson, “Suspects” by Danielle Steel.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
• Singalong and Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, all young children are invited for a fun hour of songs and books.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for an open mic experience.
• Chess League: The group meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.
Limestone Township Library District
• Take-And-Make: Every Wednesday, third graders are invited to pick up materials for STEM-inspired crafts.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for Not Your Mother’s Book Club to discuss “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Garden Group: At 4 p.m. Aug. 10, the group will meet at the library. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Watseka Public Library
• Drop-in Craft: All week at the library, kids can come in to make a button starfish.
