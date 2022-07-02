Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, families are invited to join the library for storytime.

• Barbie Club: At 10 a.m. July 9, bring Barbie and her friends to life with imagination. Library supplies dolls, toys and accessories.

Bradley Public Library

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Summer Adventure Storytime will meet at Blatt Park. For ages 2 to 6.

• Movie: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for a screening of “My Neighbor Totoro.”

Grant Park Library

• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

Reptile Show: At 2 p.m. Friday, Crosstown Exotics will visit with live creatures.

Kankakee Public Library

• Blood Drive: From 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a blood drive with Versiti Blood Centers. For ages 16 and older. Call/text 734-755-7245

• Nurse in Library: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday a registered nurse from Ascension St. Mary will be on site for questions and information.

Limestone Township Library District

• Crafts: At 1 p.m. Thursday, kids kindergarten through fifth grade can make a Nebula Jar. At 11 a.m. Friday, teens and adults can make a mosquito-repellent candle.

• Computer Building: At 11 a.m. July 9, families can learn how to put together a computer.

Manteno Public Library

• Park Time: Visit Heritage Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday for arts and crafts and at 11 a.m. Wednesday for storytime.

• Magical Camp Adventure: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join Dan Gogh for a one-of-a-kind variety show.

Pembroke Public Library

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

Piper City Public Library

• Visit the library for the latest selection of new releases.

Watseka Public Library

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for “Froggy Fun”-themed Preschool Storytime.

• Teen Book Talk: At 3 p.m. Thursday, teens are invited for a book discussion.

Recommended for you