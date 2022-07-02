Library Life: Week of July 3 Daily Journal staff report Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bourbonnais Public Library• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, families are invited to join the library for storytime.• Barbie Club: At 10 a.m. July 9, bring Barbie and her friends to life with imagination. Library supplies dolls, toys and accessories.Bradley Public Library• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Summer Adventure Storytime will meet at Blatt Park. For ages 2 to 6.• Movie: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for a screening of “My Neighbor Totoro.”Grant Park Library• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.• Reptile Show: At 2 p.m. Friday, Crosstown Exotics will visit with live creatures.Kankakee Public Library• Blood Drive: From 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a blood drive with Versiti Blood Centers. For ages 16 and older. Call/text 734-755-7245• Nurse in Library: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday a registered nurse from Ascension St. Mary will be on site for questions and information. Limestone Township Library District• Crafts: At 1 p.m. Thursday, kids kindergarten through fifth grade can make a Nebula Jar. At 11 a.m. Friday, teens and adults can make a mosquito-repellent candle.• Computer Building: At 11 a.m. July 9, families can learn how to put together a computer.Manteno Public Library• Park Time: Visit Heritage Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday for arts and crafts and at 11 a.m. Wednesday for storytime.• Magical Camp Adventure: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join Dan Gogh for a one-of-a-kind variety show.Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• Visit the library for the latest selection of new releases.Watseka Public Library• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for “Froggy Fun”-themed Preschool Storytime.• Teen Book Talk: At 3 p.m. Thursday, teens are invited for a book discussion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 29-July 5 Daily Journal staff report Jun 29, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles OVER EASY: Seeing danger Granddaughter's behavior at funeral offends family How to sell your house for the highest price possible Ex takes up residence in couple's driveway 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Man's history as abuse victim affects marriage Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk hubby 8 things you can do to survive tough times Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise Local Faces Local faces: June 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife