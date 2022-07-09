• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday, grades fourth through sixth are invited for a discussion of “Amulet #1: The Stonekeeper” by Kazu Kibuishi.
• Read to a Cat: Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence. Register at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Bradley Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Adventure Storytime will be held at Ivy Lane Park.
• Book Club: Join Diverse Authors Book Club at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge.
Grant Park Library
• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
• Book Club: The group will meet Tuesday. Call the library for more details.
Kankakee Public Library
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join a discussion of “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore.
• Artists’ Resource and Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and up are invited for ARC to create and share work.
Limestone Township Library District
• Family Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, families are invited to make their own fossils using a plaster of Paris.
• Bracelet Workshop: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, families are invited to make Paracord Bracelets.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Clubs: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Booksellers Secret” by Michele Gable. At 6 p.m. Thursday, Not Your Mother’s Book Club will discuss “The Invisible Library” by Genevieve Cogman.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Adult Craft Night: At 7 p.m. Thursday, adults are invited for a night of rock painting. Register by 5 p.m. the day before.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: Preschoolers are invited at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a storytime themed “At the Beach.”
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults are invited to make suncatchers.