Daily Journal staff report
Bradley Public Library
• Blood Pressure Checks: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the library will be hosting free blood pressure checks. The walk-in event is sponsored by AMITA Health.
• Drop-In Tech Help: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, bring in your smartphone, tablet or laptop to ask questions and learn more about the device. Limit two people at a time; sessions limited to 30 minutes per person.
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host an evening yoga course that is an all-level yoga practice, providing opportunities to build strength and flexibility in mind, body and spirit. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• New Year, New Vision: At 1:15 p.m. Friday in the White Oak Room, students in seventh and eighth grades are invited to come to this early dismissal program to gather with friends for snacks and vision casting. The library will supply materials to create vision boards. Email svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Book Club: On Tuesday, the library will be hosting book club. Visit the website or Facebook page for updates on the time and book title.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
Due to staff shortages, the Kankakee Public Library will be closing to the public and returning to curbside pick-up only.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, patrons may call the library at 815-937-6901 to reserve materials and choose a pick-up time.
Limestone Township Library District
• Winter Reading Challenge: The library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge that runs through Feb. 5. Challenge log-in sheets can be found on the Beanstack app and at the library.
• Science Demo: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, a Science Demo will air on Facebook with Ms. Faith and Ms. Holly. Watch as they demonstrate a science experiment using items that can be found at home. The program is for kids in grades first through fifth.
• Because of COVID-related concerns, all programming for January either will be held virtually or will be rescheduled.
Manteno Public Library
• There are no events planned for this week. Visit “Manteno Public Library” on Facebook for updates.
Pembroke Public Library
• Trustee Board Meeting: At 5 p.m. Thursday, the library will be hosting an open space for residents to listen in on the business of the library. There will be opportunities for questions and requests in order to enhance the library’s services.