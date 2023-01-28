Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Love Story: Does the library play a role in your love story? Tell your story to be shared on social media by filling out a form at bit.ly/3DjJXXr.

• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, seventh- and eighth-graders can discuss what they’re currently reading.

