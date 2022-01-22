Bourbonnais Public Library
• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, students fourth through sixth grade are invited to participate in a book club that meets the second and fourth Monday of the month. This will be the first meeting, and the club will discuss “The Silver Arrow” by Lev Grossman. Copies are available at the library. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host an evening yoga course that is an all-level yoga practice, providing opportunities to build strength and flexibility in mind, body and spirit. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• My 1st Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, students grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to join Ms. Sarah as she introduces young scholars to book discussions and activity featuring a new early reader book every month. The group will meet in person for one hour.
• Sewing 101: At 4 p.m. Thursday, come learn the basics of using a sewing machine. No previous experience needed, however children will be handling sharp objects and machinery. This class will be a required pre-requisite for other sewing classes. For ages 8 to 18.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Winter Reading: Now through March 18, the library is celebrating Winter Reading. Whether participants read a book, listen to a podcast or watch a show or movie, they can enter to win a variety of great local prizes. Watch the library’s Facebook page for more information. Go to bit.ly/3qA4XDg to fill out the Winter Reading Form. Winners will be chosen and notified each Friday. This program is open to the public, regardless of residence. It is free to participate.
Limestone Township Library District
• Writer’s Group: The group will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Discord. The group edits and critiques one another’s works. Contact the library to sign up and provide your email address, where they will send the Discord link.
• Take-and-Make Craft: Every Saturday, the library has supplies available for pick-up to do a take-and-make craft. These are designed for grades first through fifth.
Because of COVID-related concerns, all programming for January either will be held virtually or will be rescheduled.
Manteno Public Library
• Valentine’s Bake Sale: Now through Feb. 5, Friends of the Library will be taking bake sale orders for a fundraising event. The Friends partnered with Twisted Cupcake for some sweet treats. Deadline to order is 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Pickup will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Twisted Cupcake, 119 N. Main St., Manteno. To order, go to form.jotform.com/220098089764062.
• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, the library will host an adult coloring program. Bring a project, or materials will be provided.
Pembroke Public Library
• Monthly Project: Every Friday is Family Fun Day. Pick up the supplies for this month’s project, which has the theme of “Journaling Everywhere.”