Bourbonnais Public Library
• Adult Winter Reading Program: The Adult Winter Reading Program is back for a third year. The program will run December to February, and each book read earns a raffle ticket. Use READsquared to track reading and submit raffle tickets to win one of the prizes.
• Teen Winter Reading Challenge: Now through February, teens can participate in a reading challenge. Pick up a reading Bingo card from the library. Score a Bingo, and return the card for a treat. Pick up and complete as many cards as possible to increase chances of winning the grand prize.
Bradley Public Library
• Pediatric Vaccine Clinic: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health will host a vaccine clinic for children 5 to 12.
• Marley & O: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, find out what is happening this month at the library and catch up on cool stuff. Marley & O and more can be found on the library’s YouTube channel.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Night of the Zombies: From 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8, a horror survival game will be played throughout the closed and darkened library. Survivors rescue innocent babies, attempt to find food and fire and make medicine, all while being chased by infected zombies. The game is only for teens in grades seventh through 12th. Sign up is available at the library. The zombie team will be chosen at random two days in advance from the list of pre-registered teens who will be notified of what time to arrive for costume and makeup. Those hoping to participate as a zombie must sign up in advance.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.
The library is operating with limited walk-in services only. Curb-side pick up still available, and computer use is limited to 30 minutes.
Limestone Township Library District
• Winter Reading Challenge: Starting Monday, the library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge that runs through Feb. 5. Challenge log-in sheets can be found on the Beanstack app and at the library.
• Adult Craft Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to learn how to turn a mason jar into a snow globe soap dispenser. This event was rescheduled from December.
Manteno Public Library
• There are no events planned for this week. Visit “Manteno Public Library” on Facebook for updates.
Pembroke Public Library
• Mystery Club: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, readers taking part in the Mystery Club can pick up their book the first Tuesday of every month. Book discussion will be held on the last Tuesday of the month. First Reader Tuesday participants have access to a limited supply of Library Bags.