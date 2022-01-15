Bourbonnais Public Library
• Novels at Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for a discussion of the Rachel Hawkins novel, “The Wife Upstairs.”
• Documentary Screening: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library in the White Oak Room for a screening of “More Than A Word.” The documentary is “An exploration of Native American-based mascots, especially the Washington Redskins, and their impact on real-life attitudes, issues and policies.” After the documentary, there will be a short discussion about the film. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Book Clubs: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth are invited for Graphic Novel Book Club. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jodie will host the Wednesday Morning Book Club.
• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, visit the library to relax and enjoy quiet time to color and create. Supplies available at the library.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m., the little ones are invited to join the library for an hour of songs and books.
• Book Club: The library will host book club Jan. 19. Call the front desk for time and title information.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has returned to walk-in services until further notice. Curbside still is available.
At this time, the following services are available: checking out materials, picking up holds, sending a fax, printing documents, making copies and limited computer use. There is no scheduled programming at this time.
Limestone Township Library District
• Winter Reading Challenge: The library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge that runs through Feb. 5. Challenge log-in sheets can be found on the Beanstack app and at the library.
• STEAM Workshop: At 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, the library will host a STEAM livestream for children entering kindergarten in 2022.
Because of COVID-related concerns, all programming for January either will be held virtually or will be rescheduled.
Manteno Public Library
• Trivia Night: At 7 p.m. Friday, the library will host Friends of the Library Family Trivia Night. The event will be held in the Leo Hassett Center. Contact the library to register.
Pembroke Public Library
The library has no planned events. Visit @PemLib on Facebook for updates and information.