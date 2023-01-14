Bourbonnais Public Library
• Little Learners: At 10 a.m., children up to 24 months can join for sensory play.
• New Year, New Me: At 1 p.m. Jan. 21, ages 18 and older can discover keys to setting goals.
Bradley Public Library
• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth grade can join for Lego time.
• Clay Creations: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, ages 13-18 can make a clay critter. (First of two meetings.)
Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)
• Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can learn to use pastels. Call the library to register.
• Dungeons & Dragons: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, high school students and adults can join to play the classic game.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
• Teen Trivia Night: At 3 p.m. Jan. 21, grades seventh through high school can join for trivia.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Nintendo Switch Tournament: From 12:30-4 p.m. Monday, join for games like Mario Kart Racing, Mario Party and more.
• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join for the cookbook-meets-potluck.
Kankakee Public Library
• Chess League: At 10 a.m. Jan. 21, there will be a league with a one-time entry fee of $25. Playoffs are May 6 and 20, and June 3 and 17. Call the library to reserve your spot.
Limestone Township Library District
• Craft Day: At noon Jan. 21, all ages can make an icicle ornament. All supplies provided.
• Save the Date: Writer’s Group will meet Jan. 24; Online Cooking Demonstration will happen Jan. 25.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, ages 5 and younger can join for storytime with Ms. Jen.
• Creation Station: At 4 p.m. families can stop by to make the project of the month.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Garden Club: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, the garden club will return to the library.
• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, bring a project to work on or receive crocheting instruction from Debbie.
Watseka Public Library
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, stop by to make a “Rockin’ Snowman.”
• Movie Showing: At 4 p.m. Monday will be a screening of “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”
