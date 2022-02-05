Bourbonnais Public Library
• Sweetheart Tea Party: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, ages 5 to 10 are invited for a tea party. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, yoga will be held in the White Oak Room. Register by emailing bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Bradley Public Library
• Blood Pressure Checks: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, get a free blood pressure check at the library from AMITA Health.
• DAR Lineage Workshop: From 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be helping participants find their American Patriot in a free event.
Grant Park Library
The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for a discussion on “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow.
• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for bingo games and prizes.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Limestone Township Library District
• Take-and-Make Craft: Every Saturday, the library has supplies available for pick-up to do a take-and-make craft. These are designed for grades first through fifth.
Manteno Public Library
• A Visit with Mr. Lincoln: At 4 p.m. Monday, students in grades first through fifth are invited for a presentation on the life of Abraham Lincoln. Registration and masks required.
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host a discussion of “The Midnight” by Matt Haig. Copies available at the library.
Pembroke Public Library
• A Little Art Contest: Pick up art kits from the library and submit your original work by Feb. 26 for judging. Awards presented on March 1. Open to all ages.
Watseka Public Library
• Take Home Craft: Stop by this week to pick up materials for a Valentine’s craft.
• Valentine Making: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, visit the library to make Valentines.