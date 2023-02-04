...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
• Love Story: Does the library play a role in your love story? Tell your story to be shared on social media by filling out a form at bit.ly/3DjJXXr.
• Résumé Drop-In Hours: From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, stop by the library to learn to create a résumé, update the one you have or have it reviewed.
Bradley Public Library
• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5 to 10 can learn about a new country though activities, books and food.
• Heart Health Walking Class: At 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in February, the library will host a class for American Heart Month. Sign up online.
Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)
• Blind Date with a Book: Check out a “mystery” book this month and be entered into a drawing for prizes.
• Quilters: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, quilters will meet.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Teen Advisory Board: At 4 p.m. Thursday, teenagers attending this program will gain volunteer/community hours, design and lead library programs and advise on library projects and collections.
• Family Storytime: At 5 p.m. Monday, ages 6 and younger and their parent/caregiver can enjoy stories, songs and crafts.
Grant Park Public Library
• Valentines for Veterans: Now through Feb. 10, the library is collecting valentines to bring to the Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
Kankakee Public Library
• Bingo: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, play Bingo with the Books.
• Mary Ann Shadd Cary: At 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, the library will host a special program on the first woman to publish a newspaper in North America and Canada. Shadd Cary is an Aframerican Civil War heroine. Speaker will be Johnny Coleman II.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, make a glass bead candle holder using a small fishbowl and colored beads.
• Blizzard of Books: The Winter Reading Challenge runs through Friday.
Manteno Public Library
• Kids Reading Challenge: This month, the library is hosting a “Suess-Tastic” Winter Reading Challenge for kids.
• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Monday, adults can embark on the first meeting of the Flowers of the Earth craft series.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Watseka Public Library
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make Paper Plate Helmets.
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults can decorate a wine bottle.
