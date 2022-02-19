Daily Journal staff report
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Emancipation to Inauguration: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, join Clarence Goodman as he discusses African American history in Chicago. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• Under the Sea Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26, kids of all ages are invited for sea-themed storytime. Email rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Art Time: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, all school-aged youth are invited to learn artistic techniques, crafts and how-to tips.
• Sewing February: At 4 p.m. Thursday, ages 8 to 18 who have taken Sewing 101 are invited to learn to sew a fleece hat. Contact the library to sign up.
Grant Park Library
• Who Do You Love?: Share your favorite author on a paper heart. The hearts will be displayed around the library so others can find new authors to try.
• Blind Date with a Book: Come in and browse the “Blind Date with a Book” display, where you check out a book based on the genre, not the cover.
Kankakee Public Library
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a Soul Collections book discussion on the book “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
• MLK Open House: At 10 a.m. Feb. 26, there will be a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is free and will include food, crafts, a movie and more.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Limestone Township Library District
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the group will meet on Discord to edit and critique one another’s work. Contact the library to sign up.
• Books and Baking: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Austin will discuss books about baking and how to decorate cupcakes. Grab-and-go bags will be available at the library before the stream for students in first through fifth grades.
Manteno Public Library
• Teen Advisory: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) will meet at the library.
• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, the library will provide coloring sheets and colored pencils for a one-hour coloring session.
Pembroke Public Library
• A Little Art Contest: Pick up art kits from the library and submit your original work by Feb. 26 for judging. Awards presented March 1. Open to all ages.
Watseka Public Library
• Kids Craft: This week, the drop-in/take home craft for kids is themed “Lincoln Penny.”
• Beginner Embroidery: At 10 a.m. Thursday, there is a beginner embroidery class for beginners. The class is for adults, and sign-up is required.