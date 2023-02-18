Bourbonnais Public Library
• Teen Crafternoon: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders can join for crafts and snacks.
• Signs of Winter: At 1 p.m. Feb. 25, kids 5 and older can join an American Sign Language workshop.
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Teen Crafternoon: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders can join for crafts and snacks.
• Signs of Winter: At 1 p.m. Feb. 25, kids 5 and older can join an American Sign Language workshop.
Bradley Public Library
• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join a fellow group of writers.
• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Thursday, stop by for a free blood pressure check.
Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)
• Origami: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can join for a meet up. Call to register.
• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, join to discuss “A Curious Beginning” by Deanna Raybourn.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join for book club.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cook the Book: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join for the cookbook-meets-potluck group.
• Tween Craft: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, grades sixth through eighth can join for a “Stranger Things”-inspired craft and waffles.
Grant Park Public Library
• New Releases: “Dragon Noodle Party” by Ring Change Compestine; “Love From Llama Llama” by Anna Dewdney; “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving.
Kankakee Public Library
• Donation Drive: The library is seeking donations of menstrual products such as sanitary napkins and tampons. Drop off donations in the blue bin of the library entrance.
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join for a discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead.
Limestone Township Library District
• FFA Storytime: At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 5-10 can join Herscher High School’s FFA Club for stories and snacks for Future Farmers of America Week.
• Crafting Day: At noon Feb. 25, kids can decorate a mason jar with glow-in-the-dark paint.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join for book-related bingo.
• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice reading skills and build reading confidence.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Blended Amish Blessings” by Patricia Johns; “A Model of Devotion” by Mary Connealy; “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel.
Watseka Public Library
• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, parents and little ones can join for a book club.
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make crocodile puppets.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast, Love Is…? Youth Spoken Word Showcase, Valentine’s Day Bingo and more.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting a photo.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.