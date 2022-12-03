...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
• Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Running from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 for readers ages 18 and older. Sign up by using the Beanstack app or by picking up a paper log at the library. In this challenge, 60 minutes of reading will earn a ticket for a possible prize.
Bradley Public Library
• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5 to 10 can learn about a new place on the globe.
• Take-and-Make: Starting Friday, pick up a Gingerbread House kit. Send a photo of the completed project to info@bradleylibrary.org by Dec. 19 for social media voting.
Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)
• Write A Letter To Santa: Drop by the library between Dec. 5 to 10 to write a letter to Santa Claus. Write on the provided special Santa stationary or letters can be written at home and dropped off. The library will mail the letters to Santa Claus and an elf will respond.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Save the Date: Book club is held Dec. 13 and Lego Night is Dec. 19.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Letters to Santa: Now through Dec. 18, write a letter to Santa to put in the library’s mailbox, and wait for the Big Guy to write back.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: “The Unknown Soldier” by Jess Brallier; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham.
Kankakee Public Library
• Art Exhibit: This month, New York artist and Kankakee resident Alan Byron Hampshire will have his exhibit, “The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression through Pop Royalty,” featuring Princess Diana, on display on the 3rd floor of the library. A meet-and-greet with the artist will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
• Bingo: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for Bingo with the Books, featuring fun and prizes.
Limestone Township Library District
• Evening with Santa: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, visit with Santa. Contact the library to sign up for a meeting time.
• Winter Soap Workshop: At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, adults can come by for a free craft night with supplies included.
Manteno Public Library
• Craft Night: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join to make a wooden snowman ornament.
• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice reading skills and build confidence.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. every Thursday, bring your own craft to work on. Jigsaw puzzles are available, as are crochet lessons.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can join for a snowman-themed storytime.