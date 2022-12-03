Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Running from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 for readers ages 18 and older. Sign up by using the Beanstack app or by picking up a paper log at the library. In this challenge, 60 minutes of reading will earn a ticket for a possible prize.

Bradley Public Library

Recommended for you