Bourbonnais Public Library
• Kids Mini Golf: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, kids are invited to the library to swing a putter to try and make a hole-in-one. Different courses with different obstacles will be set up for kids to try to master. No registration required.
• Winter Solstice Celebration: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, teens ages 12 to 18 are invited for a party. There will be candle making, warm drinks and sunset watching on the shortest day of the year. Email Stacey at svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Take & Make: Starting Dec. 15, the library will offer take and make supplies for an at-home gingerbread house contest. Submission deadline is Dec. 20 and voting will take place on Facebook from Dec. 21 to 23.
• Scrappin’ Sunday: At 9 a.m. Sunday, the library provides space for crafters spread out and work on their own projects. Each person will have a 6-foot table to themselves. Crafters must bring their own supplies. Sign up is required.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Teen Movie: At 4 p.m. Monday, a movie will be screened in the Teen Zone.
• Pretty Tough: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Pretty Tough program is having a Christmas party. The event is at capacity, but organizers still are accepting gift donations from local businesses.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Craft Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, learn how to turn a mason jar into a snow globe soap dispenser.
• Christmas Cookie Baking: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, come bake and decorate cookies in the meeting room.
• Christmas Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host a screening of “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn and drinks will be served.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for bingo.
• Teen Advisory Group: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group will be meeting at the library.
Pembroke Public Library
• There are no events planned for this week. Visit “Pembroke Public Library District” on Facebook for updates.