Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Novels @ Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, participate in a special virtual visit from bestselling authors Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone, co-authors of “A Merry Little Meet Cute,” which is this month’s selection for the book club. Meet in the White Oak Room and ask authors questions. Treats will be provided. Register online.

Bradley Public Library

