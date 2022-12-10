Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Phone Photography: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 6 and older can learn how to optimize their phone photography skills.

• Wrap & Yap: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join for a gift-wrapping social. Limited supplies available.

