• Phone Photography: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 6 and older can learn how to optimize their phone photography skills.
• Wrap & Yap: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join for a gift-wrapping social. Limited supplies available.
Bradley Public Library
• Adventure Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, families and ages 6 and younger can join for a 30-minute story and song time.
• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Ascension will provide free blood pressure checks.
Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)
• Holiday Coloring Contest: Entries due to the library by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Storytime Holiday Party: At 10 a.m. Friday for pre-k and homeschool families. Enjoy holiday stories, crafts and games.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Book Club: Join for book club Tuesday. Call the library for more info.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Letters to Santa: Now through Dec. 18, write a letter to Santa to put in the library’s mailbox, and wait for the Big Guy to write back.
• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m. Monday, teens can make kawaii ornaments. Registration required.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: “The Unknown Soldier” by Jess Brallier; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham.
Kankakee Public Library
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Christmas Secret” by Donna VanLiere.
• Art Exhibit: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, artist Alan Byron Hampshire will discuss his exhibit, “The Peoples’ Princess: Self Expression through Pop Royalty,” featuring Princess Diana, on display on the library’s 3rd floor.
Limestone Township Library District
• Virtual Presentation: At 7 p.m. Tuesday will be a presentation by Shauna Server, cookbook author and TV and radio contributor. Contact the library for a link.
• Painted Santa Stones: At noon Dec. 17, families can make this craft with all supplies provided.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, ages 5 and younger can enjoy storytime with Ms. Jen.
• Holiday Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host “It’s Christmastime in the City.”
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Tools of the Traitor” by Lucy Averill; “As Husbands Go” by Susan Isaacs; “A Dance with Dragons” by George R.R. Martin.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can enjoy a gingerbread-themed story session.