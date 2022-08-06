Bourbonnais Public Library
• Be Red Cross Ready: At 6 p.m. Monday, the American Red Cross and AmeriCorps will present Emergency Preparedness Training.
• Lego Club: At 1 p.m. Aug. 13, the library will supply Legos for building.
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Be Red Cross Ready: At 6 p.m. Monday, the American Red Cross and AmeriCorps will present Emergency Preparedness Training.
• Lego Club: At 1 p.m. Aug. 13, the library will supply Legos for building.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Bagels and Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, discuss books over bagels and coffee. Registration required.
Bradley Public Library
• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Diverse Authors Book Club read will be “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge.
• Family Market: From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, those in need of help with groceries are invited to a drive-thru pantry.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson and “Is This Your Class Pet?” by Troy Cummings.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler.
• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday in the 4th Floor Auditorium.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
• Take-And-Make: Every Wednesday, third graders are invited to pick up materials for STEM-inspired crafts.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Garden Group: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the group will meet at the library. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month.
• New Releases: “An Amish Bride” by Rosalind Lauer; “Loving Lovina” by Patricia Johns; “Courting Caleb” by Kelly Long.
Watseka Public Library
• Kids’ Craft: Kids can drop in all week for a Paper Plate Beach Ball craft.
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join for cookie decorating. Sign up required.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.