Library Life: Week of Aug. 21 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bourbonnais Public Library• TLC Open House: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, seventh and eighth graders are invited for a Teen Library Club open house to kick off the school year.• Magic Balloon Kits: This take-and-make craft is for kids 3 and up. Contact the library to reserve a kit.Bradley Public Library• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for Best of the Celebrity Book Club to discuss “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers.• Music Workshop: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, librarians and early childhood educators are invited for a Rhythm & Music Workshop.Fossil Ridge Public Library• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library for the cookbook-meets-potluck discussion of “Sweet Tea Revenge” by Laura Childs.Grant Park Library• New Releases: “James Patterson by James Patterson: Stories of My Life” by James Patterson; “Somewhere Right Now” by Kerry Docherty; “Two Dogs” by Ian Falconer.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.Kankakee Public Library• Figure Drawing: From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the library will have open space for ages 16 and up to practice figure drawing. • Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will be discussing “Will” by Will Smith.Limestone Township Library District• Writers’ Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, meet with other writers to edit and critique one another’s works.Manteno Public Library• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, adults are invited for coloring time at the library.• The library currently is conducting an Adult Program Survey where patrons can give feedback and suggestions on programming for adults. Visit the library for more information.Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• New Releases: “Beyond the Desert Sand” by Tracie Peterson; “Written On The Wind” by Elizabeth Camden; “Turn to Me” by Becky Wade.Watseka Public Library• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones are invited for storytime.• Throughout the end of the month, kids can drop by after school for board games and crafts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Aug 17, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles OVER EASY: The gift of a child Ways to pay for long-term care without insurance or savings Teenager's behavior makes Grandma want to stay home You'll want to make a batch of this effective DIY upholstery cleaner Readers share frugality tips A will or a trust? 8 strategies to graduate college debt-free Ex asks woman if she's available for cuddling Woman and her son endure boyfriend's odd behavior How to clean your Keurig and how often you should Retired man ready to travel while wife still is working OVER EASY: Celebrate life Jealousy undermines woman's relationship with retiree Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 13, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 13, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife