Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• TLC Open House: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, seventh and eighth graders are invited for a Teen Library Club open house to kick off the school year.

• Magic Balloon Kits: This take-and-make craft is for kids 3 and up. Contact the library to reserve a kit.

