Bourbonnais Public Library• Adult Craft: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, participants 18 and older can make a Seaside Mason Jar. Register on the library's website.• Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, kids of all ages are invited for a Back to School Storytime.Fossil Ridge Public Library• MicroGreens: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, take home seeds and a fact kit for planting microgreens.Bradley Public Library• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for book club.Grant Park Library• New Releases: "A Seed Grows" by Antoinette Portis; "The Big Dark Sky" by Dean Koontz.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.Kankakee Public Library• Art Exhibit: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host artist Alan Baron Hampshire as he discusses his exhibit "60 Years A Legend." • Familias Unidas de Kankakee: At 9 a.m. Aug. 20, the community force that is striving to empower Hispanic families to deviate from the pattern of violence and tragedy in our world will meet.Limestone Township Library District• Contact the library for upcoming events.Manteno Public Library• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo.Pembroke Public Library• Writers' Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• New Releases: "Grace Under Fire" by Julie Garwood; "Courting Caleb" by Kelly Long; "An Amish Homecoming" by Rosalind Laur.Watseka Public Library• Beach Crafts: Join the library for a craft while supplies last.• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday preschoolers are invited for story/play time.