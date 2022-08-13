Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Adult Craft: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, participants 18 and older can make a Seaside Mason Jar. Register on the library’s website.

• Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, kids of all ages are invited for a Back to School Storytime.

