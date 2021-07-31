Daily Journal staff report
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor story time that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required, and the rain date is Thursday.
• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, there will be a showing of “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks.
• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.
Bradley Public Library
• Family Market & Vaccine Clinic: From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, the library will be hosting a Family Market event to coincide with a vaccination clinic.
• Saturday Crafts: At 10 a.m., the library is hosting an adult craft of “Wine Cork Vases.” Then at 1 p.m., they are hosting “Knit and Crochet.”
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for Storytime and Sing-A-Long. We have a fun Sing-A-Long for the first half an hour and then read stories for the last half an hour. All young children are welcome.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Cultivating Culture: At 6 p.m. Monday on the library’s 4th Floor, the inaugural meeting of Cultivating Culture will feature a discussion group geared toward topics affecting people of color in our society and world today. The event is free and open to the public.
• Spider-Man Day Party: At 5:30 p.m. Monday on the library’s 2nd Floor, there will be a party to celebrate Spider-Man day that includes food, books and fun.
Limestone Township Library District
• Programming is on a break until September, but patrons still can come into the library to check out items. If you can’t find what you are looking for, ask a staff member; they will be happy to order the item you want from another library.
Manteno Public Library
• New on the shelf: The following books now are available at the library under new arrivals: “Yoga Pant Nation” by Laurie Gelman, “Pug Actually” by Matt Dunn, “The Bone Code” by Kelly Reichs and “Black Ice” by Brad Thor.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.