Bourbonnais Public Library
• Poetry Submissions: It’s National Poetry Month and you can create a Book Stack Poem to submit.
• Construction: The library will be closed April 11 because of flooring renovation.
Bradley Public Library
• Tech Tuesday: From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, bring in any tech-related questions you have.
• Grade School Storytime: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, grade schoolers can join Ms. Sarah for a story and a craft.
Central Citizens’ Library District
• Art Workshop: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, grades third and fourth can work with acrylic paints. Call to register.
• Drop-In Craft: From 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, stop by to paint a birdhouse.
Clifton Public Library
• Photos & Treats: Now through April 15, kids can get a photo with a bunny cutout and receive a treat bag.
• April Raffle: Stop by the library for a change to win a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Edward Chipman Public Library
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.
• Mario Kart Tournament: Happening Saturday, April 15. Call for details.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Teen Hardwear: From 5-7 p.m. Monday, teens can make jewelry from pieces of a toolbox. Registration required.
• Conservation at Home: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, learn about conservation practices you can implement at home. Registration required.
Grant Park Public Library
• April is Library Month, so stop by for library-related trivia, including “What was in the library building before the library?”
• Summer Reading Program: Registration starts May 22 for the “Under the Sea”-themed program for grades pre-K through eighth.
Kankakee Public Library
• Artists’ Resource and Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and older can share artwork and/or give and receive feedback.
• Bingo with the Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, play bingo for a chance to win prizes.
Limestone Township Library District
• Video Game Party: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, families can play games like Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and Guitar Hero.
• World Art Day: On April 15, grades kindergarten through sixth can join for creative expression. Supplies provided.
Manteno Public Library
• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday, meet other puzzle enthusiasts to swap puzzles (500 pieces or larger).
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Big Nate Nailed It” by Lincoln Peirce; “The Amish Matchmaker,” by Amy Lillard; “On the Line” by Fern Michaels.
Watseka Public Library
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, join for a craft. Sign-up required.
