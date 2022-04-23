• Seed Swap: From 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, swap and share seeds, advice and gardening tips.
• Poetry Workshop: At 1 p.m. April 30 for grades third through sixth. Discuss poetry and write your own. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Bradley Public Library
• My 1st Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday for grades kindergarten through fourth.
• Celebrity Book Club: What’s your favorite celeb reading? Find out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: Adults — “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke; “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King. Children — “Donut Delivery!” by Coco Simon; “Love in the Library” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Kankakee Public Library
• Figure Drawing: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be space for artists 16 and up to practice their drawing.
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the group will discuss “Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America” by Ibi Zoboi.
Limestone Township Library District
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room, join a group to edit and critique one another’s works.
• Book Sale: The semi-annual book sale continues through Friday.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for bingo.
• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• The library has the following new releases on shelves: “The Sugarcreek Suprise” by Waqnda E. Brunstetter; “The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers; “Driftwood Dreams” by T.I. Lowe; “Along the Rio Grande” by Tracie Peterson.
Watseka Public Library
• Mornings with Molly & Max: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Clove Alliance will present a body safety program.