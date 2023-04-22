Bourbonnais Public Library
• A Conversation with Will Shortz: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join a Zoom discussion with puzzle master Shortz. Register online.
Bradley Public Library
• A Conversation with Will Shortz: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join a Zoom discussion with puzzle master Shortz. Register online.
• Tween/Teen Craft: At 5 p.m. Monday, ages 13 and older can use the infusible ink technique.
• Climate Progress: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, learn from Citizens’ Climate Lobby about the status of climate change.
Central Citizens’ Library District
• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, join to discuss “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab.
• Quilting: At 9 a.m. Thursday, bring projects/supplies and meet other quilters.
Clifton Public Library
• April Raffle: Stop by the library for a chance to win a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Edward Chipman Public Library
• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids and parents can join for Lego Night.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Kids Craft Corner: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, first- and second-graders can join for silly stories and easy crafts.
• STEM Saturday: At 11 a.m. April 29, kids can try laser puzzle boxes.
Grant Park Public Library
• New Releases: “The Tiger Who Came For Dinner” by Steve Smallman; “48 Clues into the Disappearance of my Sister” by Joyce Carol Oates; “Verity” by Colleen Hoover.
• National Library Week: It’s the final week of library trivia. Stop in to play.
Kankakee Public Library
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, discuss “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson.
Limestone Township Library District
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join a group of writers and share, edit and critique each other’s work.
• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, families can join to watch “Encanto.” Popcorn provided.
Manteno Public Library
• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join a circle of writers to write and share.
• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, kids 5 and younger can join Ms. Jen for stories, music and crafts.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Countdown” by James Patterson; “The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallory; “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel.
Watseka Public Library
• Book Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Monday.
• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones can join for stories.
