Bourbonnais Public Library
• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh and eighth can join to discuss “Attack of the Black Rectangles” by A.S. King. The meeting will be at Bourbonnais Upper-Grade Center Library.
Bradley Public Library
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5-10 can join Ms. Cassidy to explore a different country through activities, books and food.
• Card-Making Group: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can celebrate the upcoming Earth Day by making spring-themed card. These will be presented to Illinois Park Rangers.
Central Citizens’ Library District
• Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, an acrylic paint workshop will be open to grades fifth through eighth. Call to register.
• Library will be closed April 7-9 for holiday.
Edward Chipman Public Library
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Radio Players: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, return to the bygone days of radio with a presentation of comedy and drama programs. Call to register.
• Kids Illinois Storm Chasers: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois Storm Chasers will teach kids about weather patterns, what to do in severe weather and tornadoes. Call to register.
Grant Park Public Library
• April is Library Month, so stop by for library-related trivia. Test your knowledge, and “check out” new book offerings.
Kankakee Public Library
• License Plate Stickers: License plate stickers are available for purchase on the library’s third floor. Bring renewal information. The cost is the regular price of the sticker, plus a $5 processing fee.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can create hummingbird feeders from cleaned wine bottles. Supplies provided.
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. April 11, discuss “The Last Queen” by Clive Irving.
Manteno Public Library
• Easter Egg Hunt Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday, kids 2 years through third grade can join for treats and fun at this annual event. Space is limited, call to register.
• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “The Museum of Extraordinary Things” by Alice Hoffman.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Prodigal Son,” by Gregg Hurwitz; “Steal” by James Patterson; “A Daughter’s Courage” by Misty M. Beller.
Watseka Public Library
• Preschool Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, youngsters can join for Easter-themed stories.
