• Upcycled Cactus Planter: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, teens 14 to 18 can learn how to upcycle a cactus planter. Email svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• Book Sale: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the library will host a book sale. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be a bag sale.
Bradley Public Library
• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to learn about an interesting job in the community and do a related activity.
• Book Sale: From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the library will host a book sale. There will be a Friends of the Library preview at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Grant Park Library
• New books: The library recently added new books to its shelves. In the adult section, “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey; “The Beach Wedding” by Michael Ledwidge; in the children’s section, “Field Trip to Volcano Island” by John Hare, “Amelia Bedelia Hops to It” by Herman Parish.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Kankakee Public Library
• Eric Zorn: At 7 p.m. Thursday, former Chicago Tribune columnist Zorn will present “Free Speech in an Overly Censored World.”
• Harbor House donations: The library is collecting items for Harbor House in the blue bin at the entrance. Items needed are multiethnic hair products, diapers (sizes 5, 6 and 7 only) and paper towels.
Limestone Township Library District
• Earth Day Celebration: At 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, come create Earth Day Seed Paper. Open to all ages.
• Book Sale: The library is hosting a book sale that continues until April 29.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for games of bingo.
• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Watseka Public Library
• Growing Readers: Now through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.
• Clove Alliance Book Giveaway: At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Clove Alliance will be giving away books to kids ages 3-8.