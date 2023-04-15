Bourbonnais Public Library
• Adult Field Trip: At 10 a.m. Thursday, join for a prairie walk at Perry Farm. Register on the library’s website.
Bradley Public Library
• Tech Tuesday: From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, bring in your tech questions for one-on-one tutoring. Make an appointment by phone or at the circulation desk.
• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and up can join for Book Spine Poetry Night.
Central Citizens’ Library District
• Dungeons & Dragons: Adults and high schoolers can play from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday.
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. each Friday, pre-school and homeschool families can join for stories and crafts.
Clifton Public Library
• April Raffle: Stop by the library for a change to win a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Edward Chipman Public Library
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can join for the cookbook-meets-potluck event. Choose a recipe to bring to the next meeting.
• Teen Sharpie Mugs: At 5 p.m. Tuesday, teens can personalize mugs.
Grant Park Public Library
• Library Month: Trivia continues throughout April.
• Reading Suggestions: Mary can give adult readers suggestions based on their preferred genre.
Kankakee Public Library
• Book Donation Drive: From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, drop off gently used book donations for future Friends of the Library fundraisers.
• Author Presentation: At 7 p.m. Thursday, local author Beverly Smith will discuss her book “A Land No Map Can Find.”
Limestone Township Library District
• Puppet Story Theater: At 11 a.m. April 22, Ms. Holly and Mr. William will tell a story with puppets. Craft to follow.
• Make-And-Take: April 23-29 is National Library Week, stop in to make your own book.
Manteno Public Library
• Local Poet: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Michelle Kropp will be reading from “Playing With Words.”
• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can practice their reading skills in a relaxed environment with buddies (MHS National Honor Society students).
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “On the Line” by Fern Michaels; “Collateral Damage” by J.A. Jance; “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join for an Earth Day-themed storytime.
• Book Sale: April 20-22 there will be a book sale during library hours.