Daily Journal staff report
What better time to catch up on a stack of books than during the cold months stuck inside? Local libraries are offering Winter Reading Challenges to get those pages turning.
Bourbonnais Public Library
The library, located at 250 W. John Casey Rd., Bourbonnais, is offering an adult and a teen winter reading program. For more information on how to participate, go to bourbonnaislibrary.org.
The Adult Winter Reading Program is back for a third year. The program will run December to February, and each book read earns a raffle ticket. Use READsquared to track reading and submit raffle tickets to win one of the prizes.
The Teen Winter Reading Challenge is running January through February. Pick up a reading Bingo card from the library. Score a Bingo and return the card for a treat. Pick up and complete as many cards as possible to increase chances of winning the grand prize.
Limestone Township Library District
Starting Monday, Jan. 3, the library, located at 2701 W. Tower Rd., Kankakee, is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge that runs through Feb. 5. Challenge log-in sheets can be found on the Beanstack app and at the library.
For more information, go to limestonelibrary.org.