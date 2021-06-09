Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Public Library invites readers to participate in the Adult Summer Reading program, which kicked off Monday and is running until Saturday, July 10. The library will be offering two different ways to participate and win.
First, readers can win a weekly prize. It’s as simple as checking out materials. For every three items checked out, participnts will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate for a local business. Winners will be chosen each Friday during the course of the program.
Next, be entered to win one of six gift baskets. For each book or audio book read, fill out an Adult Summer Reading Form (found at lions-online.org) then choose which basket to enter for.
Check the library’s social media and website for pictures of the prizes. The baskets include “Creative Outlet” which has a paint by numbers, markers and brushes; the “Go Outside and Play” with yard games and bubbles; the “Life is a Garden” with herbs and macramé holder; the “Rainy Day is Game Day” a game and puzzle bundle; the “Zen at Work” with desk decor; the “There’s No Garden Like a Gnome Garden” featuring herbs and a garden gnome.
Winners will be notified on July 12.