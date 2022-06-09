Jerome Ewing, center at a book signing, has photographed celebrities — most in the music industry — for the last several decades. More than 200 of his photos appear in his new book "Face the Music in Pictures."
Author and celebrity photographer Jerome Ewing has released his latest book, “Face the Music in Pictures,” which features a collection of photographs taken over the years. The former Hopkins Park and Kankakee resident, who was born in Chicago, features decades of work in this new book.
“My books are based on a journey I traveled from 1977 to 2007, [when] I was blessed to rub elbows with some of the world’s biggest stars,” said Ewing, who released his first book, “More Than Motown: The Jerome Ewing Story” in 2014.
“‘Face the Music in Pictures’ includes over 200 pictures, and it’s sure to leave you speechless,” he said.
The author, who attended St. Anne High School in 1974 and 1975 — where he was lovingly nicknamed “Macaroni” — moved to Memphis in 1977. He moved to Atlanta between 1986 to 2000 and then returned to Memphis where he currently resides.
The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.
About the book
The book’s synopsis teases the celebrity encounters the reader is about to embark upon. Tag along on his sojourns with The Artist Formerly Known As Prince (“Prince” Rodgers Nelson).
Join him as he socializes with “The King Of Pop” (Michael Jackson). Ride shotgun as he hangs out with Stevie Wonder. Learn about his many excursions with Bobby Womack, who was one of the most respected artists in Black soul music for more than six decades at the time of Womack’s passing.
Prepare for Luther Vandross, who was known for his sweet and soulful vocals, even still today. Then hop over to the Hip-Hop side and discover Russell Simmons, record executive, writer and one of Hip-Hop’s biggest icons and entertainment business moguls, the man who co-founded the label Def Jam Records.
The A-list also includes Jay-Z, Diddy, TLC, Sade, R. Kelly, Usher and Bobby Brown (who as a solo artist sold 50 millions records worldwide). Peel back the layers of Whitney Elizabeth Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time and the artist who remains one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide.
On the sports side, come box with the author’s one-time neighbor, Evander Holyﬁeld, who remains today the only boxer to win the undisputed boxing championship in two weight classes in the three-belt era.