Kankakee Public Library hosting program
The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following program:
Soul Collections — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. This group reviews a wide range of book selections that specifically spotlights African-American authors and themes. January’s selection will be “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillan.
All books reviewed may be checked out at the circulation desk of the Kankakee Public Library.
For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564 or visit lions-online.org.
