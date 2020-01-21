Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.