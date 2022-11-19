Bishop McNamara 100th anniversary shamrock (copy)

A recently completed shamrock celebrating Bishop McNamara Catholic School's 100th anniversary is painted on Brookmont Boulevard as a group of student leaders works on the next shamrock. This is one of the many ways the school is celebrating its 100th anniversary. At a recent gala, a centennial campaign was announced.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Bishop McNamara announced the largest campaign in the school’s history during its 100-year anniversary Gala celebration on Nov. 12. Continuing the Legacy: The Centennial Campaign for Bishop McNamara — is a comprehensive $4.5 million initiative encompassing campus facilities growth, school program enhancements and endowment investments.

“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, Bishop McNamara Catholic School is in a position of strength. In our quest for continuous improvement, however, we must be innovative and resourceful to meet the needs of a changing student body. To enhance our efforts, Bishop McNamara has embarked on a $4.5 million capital campaign which will have a transformational impact on the lives our students,” said Bishop McNamara School Board Chairman Nick Elliott in a news release.

The campaign theme was created as a narrative to connect the school’s storied past with its bright future. Projects to be finalized upon the completion of this campaign are a new Chemistry Lab, an Academic Success Center, a School Chapel, the rebuilding of school’s outdoor Athletic Complex, along with endowment growth.

Recommended for you