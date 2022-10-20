The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained glass, garden art, string art, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, handmade bath products, holiday teas and essential oils, handmade ornaments and much more.

