LoveALatte baristas and interns serve up various coffee options at the annual Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair on July 4, 2022. The event will return this year on the same date. 

Daily Journal staff report

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual arts and crafts fair, Les Artisans Summer Market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

According to a news release, Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

