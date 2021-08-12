Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society announced the raffle winners from its recent contest. The four raffle winners of the Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner —BGHS’s log schoolhouse restoration fundraiser on Sept. 17 at the Kankakee Country Club — are: DeeAnna Hillebrand, of Herscher; Pam and Russ Perkins, of Bourbonnais; Wayne Rybak, of Manteno.
The raffle on Aug. 5 concluded the BGHS celebration of Quebec’s national holiday on June 24 and the reopening of the Letourneau Home/Museum on Aug. 1.
To enter the raffle, individuals were required to write a 35 word minimum review of the BGHS website, bourbonnaishistory.org. They then automatically become new one-year members and were entered into the Aug. 5 raffle for four free Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinners.
Current and returning BGHS members were also invited to write a website review because anyone who wrote a review was automatically entered into the free dinner raffle. The website review was posted at “Drop Us A Line” on the website homepage.
The Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner on Friday, Sept. 17, features French-Canadian cuisine, presentation of the annual Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence, performance of Noel LeVasseur speaking about the log schoolhouse and his legacy and international, as well as local, leaders speaking about the significance of the schoolhouse restoration.
The log schoolhouse will be rebuilt next to the Letourneau Home/Museum in Bourbonnais. Individuals may also register for the Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner by clicking “Events” on the BGHS website menu, then click “Fleur-de-Lis Celebration,” and pay online or send a check to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, PO Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
The celebration dinner cost is $55 (member) or $65 (non-member).