“Football fans share a universal language that cuts across many cultures and many personality types. A serious football fan is never alone. We are legion, and football is often the only thing we have in common.” — Hunter S. Thompson.
This quote rings true of many football fans. No matter who you are or where you are, football is the common denominator to many. For instance, Sunday afternoons in any pub or tavern in the area you’ll find people cheering, cussing, and enjoying each others company; no one is a stranger.
One of our adventures led us to a fantastic pub in Frankfort – Jameson’s Pub. The restaurant is a log cabin complete with partial stone siding. Inside the large room are log beams and pillars, planked wooden walls, and a massive stone fireplace perfect for a cold rainy afternoon of football watching. There must have been a minimum of 30 televisions inside the pub.
Sundays are the best for specials. Pre-game appetizers include Jamo’s minis that include four pulled pork, four burgers, or four chicken sandwiches ($6). Or, delve into their Jameson’s wings with a variety of sauces including mango habanero ($6.50).
They also offer chicken sandwiches that are grilled or fried and an excellent selection of sauces. I ordered the grilled chicken sandwich with avocado slices, mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun. This came with your choice of sides, including Buffalo fries, parmesan fries, sautéed spinach or pasta salad, just to name a few.
Their nachos looked fabulous – made with homemade tortilla chips with cheese and a choice of seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or barbeque pulled pork.
My husband, Dave, tried the loaded tots with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon bits. I opted for their Sunday Bloody Mary ($5) along with a salad. They do serve some unique salads like the Santa Fe with grilled buffalo chicken with corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and tortilla strips. They make their own dressings; they were excellent.
On those cold, snowy afternoons that will be coming sooner than later try a bowl of one of the soups including chili and French onion along with their special soup of the day.
There is an excellent selection of wraps, including their famous southern fried chicken wrap or the Grecian wrap with lettuce, kalamata olives, peppers, feta cheese and more vegetables.
Their burgers are made with certified Angus beef. Dave ordered the Jameson’s full pound burger with grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar along with coleslaw.
Dive into one of their prime rib or ribeye sandwiches, a mile high corned beef sandwich on grilled rye, or the chicken parmesan sandwich.
For pasta, there’s their vodka tortellini, angel a la primavera, or blackened chicken pesto with roasted red peppers, sautéed mushroom in a tomato vodka cream sauce.
After the game, stay for one of the Main Event entrees including steaks, pork chops, Jameson’s baby back ribs, or Grecian chicken. Fish lovers will enjoy the grilled pico salmon or jumbo fried shrimp.
Jameson’s has a great kid’s menu with spaghetti, chicken tender, mac and cheese, and more. If the kid cleans the plate — a free sundae.
Beer lovers will enjoy a vast selection of craft beers including 20 on tap; 28 bottled beers, and 11 cans of beer. The selection will even make our own Daily Journal “Beer Dude” happy.
Weekly specials include Wine Tuesdays with $4 house wine or sangria; Wednesday is a full rack of ribs with side, soup or salad ($15). And Thursday is South of the Border with tacos, burritos, fajitas, and more including $9 – 24-ounce margaritas; and wind down the week with $6 martinis or Moscow mules.
Jameson’s is a bit noisy on a Sunday afternoon. But what can you expect from a room full of football fans watching multiple games? It’s a fun place to be.
There are two locations: Jameson’s Pub is on 9545 W. St. Francis Road, Frankfort. Phone 815-469-0500; and another location in Joliet, 2755 Black Road, Joliet. 815-729-0000.
Frankfort hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily; kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I recommend it for the quality of the food, generous portions, the ambiance, the wait staff, and of course, the rowdy football fans.
Go Bears!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!