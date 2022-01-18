It didn’t take long for Jack Frost to make his appearance! Baby, it’s cold outside! What can I say — it’s Illinois. There is a great place you can go to temporarily escape the “winter blahs,” and that’s Stefari Café.
Stefari Café is a great retreat not only for me but for many locals. Owners Stefan and Ari Frunze are celebrating five years in business.
They have kept the charming Bohemian chic atmosphere, including their trademark sofa. The main area is comfortable, where guests can quietly sip coffee or tea, read, study or meet up with old friends. The patio is open during warmer months, where folks can enjoy a beautiful salad and iced tea.
The backroom for overflow or private functions has remained a refreshing retreat. A comfortable sofa is there for guests to curl up with a good book or visit with a friend over a cup of tea.
Pour-over coffees are the best. I prefer their Ethiopian brew. It’s a mild blend with just a hint of fruit. This is one coffee you want to enjoy black; no need for cream and sugar. Guests can enjoy fresh coffee and teas; they have it all — expressos, lattes, cold brew, simple coffee or pour-overs.
The latte selection is unique — LavUnder Pressure: their signature house-made syrup infused with local lavender; Let It Bee: honey, and cinnamon; I Wanna Dance with Some Ginger: vanilla, and ginger; Rocket Raspberry Man: chocolate and raspberry. There also are maple, mocha, caramel and vanilla flavors.
The black and green loose leaf teas are served both hot and cold. Try one of their smoothies, like the Green Smoothie with organic kale, spinach, pineapple, mango, banana; or the Coco Banana Almond smoothie, with natural coco powder, banana and organic almond milk.
The food is fabulous and unique. I really enjoy the breakfast menu, especially the toasts.
I enjoyed the parmesan, asparagus, prosciutto and egg toast. The dill cream cheese and avocado are another favorite. Try the strawberry, almond with honey or the peanut butter and banana with Chia seeds for the sweet tooth. Elvis would have liked this, but he would probably nix the seeds.
Mary Thomson, of Kankakee, and I met there for lunch and enjoyed a bowl of their homemade soup and a grilled cheese panini. Both were fabulous, but the cranberry walnut turkey panini with Swiss cheese always will remain my favorite.
I can’t write enough positive words about Stefari. Stefan and Ari are a fantastic couple who have built this café into a hot spot in downtown Kankakee. The coffee is superb, the food outstanding and the staff excellent. Really, it’s the whole package there.
Next time you need to chill out or warm up, visit Stefari Café. I promise it’s the ultimate way to unwind. You may see me on the couch reading a book and sipping coffee.
Stefari Café is located at 150 North Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee. Call 815-573-5330 for more information.
#BlueForBailey Fundraiser — Sponsored By Hoppy Pig
Our community is grieving the devastating loss of Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Sgt. Rittmanic’s partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded and remains in the hospital. We will continue sending our prayers and support to both families.
What can we do to help? There have been several fundraising events held and more planned for the families.
You can help by participating in the fundraiser for Officer Tyler Bailey and his family. The event will occur at Northfield Square mall in the former Carson’s department store, from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.
There will be raffle baskets, auction items and more, with proceeds going to the Bailey family.
The event is sponsored by The Hoppy Pig inBradley. For more information, search @BlueForBailey on Facebook.
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” — Coretta Scott King