As the pandemic continues to cause chaos, Thanksgiving might be different for many families this year. I’ll miss my pre-dawn wrestling match with the turkey; better known as stuffing a slick elephant into a tiny pan. What I’ll miss most — my family gathering together for dinner. I have faith and count my many blessings knowing we’ll all be together soon.
Family gatherings may be downsizing this year and if you don’t feel like roasting a large turkey, here are some restaurants that can help:
THE BENNETT-CURTIS HOUSE
The Bennett-Curtis House will have its traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with all the trimmings starting, pumpkin soup, or garden salad served with freshly baked rolls followed by a family-style to your table.
Dinner includes turkey and homemade sides – mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing, cranberry, candied yams, green bean casserole, and corn. Honey-glazed ham is also available.
The dinner is $22.95 for adults and $10.95 for children 10 and under.
Prime Rib will be available by pre-order only at $29.95.
Reservations are required by calling 815-465-2288.
For more information, visit BennettCurtis.com. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
TOM’S TAVERN
Travel to Kempton to pick-up your Thanksgiving dinner at Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant.
This is a bit different; guests can still get the same great food in carry-out. Owner Tom Petrose wanted his guests to have the same quality buffet that is typically served but to enjoy at their home.
On the menu is turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn casserole, ham, homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, their famous fried chicken, beef, real mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, baked mostaccioli and so much more. Customers get three boxes on this closed menu.
There are several options, including Option 1: roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Option 2 has sliced ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans.
The price is reasonable at $13.95 per person. Kids meals 6 years and under are $6.95. This is reservations only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinners must be pre-paid by card over the phone to help reduce the handling of money if possible — credit or debit cards accepted will have a $2 surcharge fee.
Please go to the west entrance and stay 6 feet apart. Tom says, “remember safety first.”
Check out Tom’s Tavern’s Facebook page for more information on the dinners.
Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main St., Kempton. To make reservations, call 815-253-6407.
JRs CHICKEN
Jan Bullock, the owner of JRs Chicken, is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for 6-10 people that includes smoked turkey breast, pit ham or roast pork served with sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and rolls for $99.99.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and picked up on November 25.
They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Kankakee’s location is at 135 East Bourbonnais, Kankakee, and may be reached by calling 815-933-3347. JR’s Bourbonnais is at 161 E. Bethel Drive, and may be reached by calling 815-929-0735.
CARLO’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
Carlo’s Family Restaurant, 2060 W. Station St., Kankakee will be serving a traditional turkey dinner the day before Thanksgiving. Owner Jerrimy Robinson will have roasted turkey served with homemade dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and rolls.
And remember, as an anonymous person once said, “It’s not the minutes spent at the table that put on weight, it’s the seconds.”
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!