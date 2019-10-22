And travellers, now, within that valley,
Through the red-litten windows see
Vast forms, that move fantastically
To a discordant melody,
While, like a ghastly rapid river,
Through the pale door
A hideous throng rush out forever
And laugh—but smile no more.
The final verse from the poem “The Haunted Palace” by Edgar Allan Poe.
The bewitching hour is near. Time to carve pumpkins, deck the porch with corn stalks and scarecrows, and be ready for all kinds of creatures to make their appearance.
Next Thursday, little ghosts, goblins and probably a few superheroes will be knocking on your door asking for treats. No treats? Then expect a few tricks.
Grab your witch’s hat, polish the cauldron and get ready for Uptown Grille’s Fourth annual Potions & Brews this Friday and Saturday. Owner Laura Emme said her top witch bartender, Liz Keegan, has come up with some fabulous creations this year: Carpathian candle, corpse reviver, the witch of Venice and the black devil.
Emme said they do Black Velvet every year, and they will be adding the witch’s elixer created by Chef Alessandro and Emme. They will have a dessert flight with nostalgic and vintage Halloween treats like popcorn balls, caramel apples and pumpkin pie, paired with luxury dessert wines from around the world.
Featured will be elixirs and concoctions from their cauldron, all based upon alchemy, wizardry, and witchery. This year they will be introducing Green Chartruese and Absinthe for the first time to their menu. For Loungers, expect some extra perks like an upscale wine pairing with classic sweet treats like handmade caramels and popcorn, chocolates and more.
I recommend calling for reservations as this is a popular event.
The food is fabulous here, and I highly recommend starting with one of its delicious entrees.
Uptown Grille is at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710.
No one is a bigger Harry Potter geek than I am. I loved the books and the films, and in my office at KCC, a Gryffindor flag hangs proudly on the wall. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you won’t want to miss an opportunity to join in the fun of Bennett-Curtis House Halloween Wizard Theme dinner event.
The event is both inside and outside the Hogwart’s mansion, featuring scenes and activities (weather permitting, of course) for all to enjoy.
Guests will be able to stroll through the Forbidden Forest and then enter the Haunted Mansion, where dementors will be waiting to greet you in Azkaban Prison. There you will be sorted into houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin.
Order drinks from the cauldron – polyjuice potion, butterbeer and pumpkin juice. Take time to explore the mansion before crossing onto Platform 9 ¾ and travel to their spectacular dinner in The Great Hall.
There the games will begin where guests will compete in a game of Wizard Trivia to win the coveted House Cup.
After dinner, guests will be able to have photos taken with live characters. Then enjoy some tricks and treats at the Honeyduke’s dessert station.
Take part in their Divination Classroom, where the divination professor will be giving psychic readings. It is recommended to pre-reserve your readings by registering for the Wizard Dinner & Divination Psychic Reading tickets when you place your order. Readings will be available during the hour before seating for dinner and might be available after dinner.
Make those reservations soon, as dates for this event are filling up quickly. Doors open 60 minutes before seating for dinner. Dinner takes about one and half-hours. They ask guests to plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before your dinner seating time. Available dates are 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Make sure you check for additional dates as well.
For more information about the Wizard event or to order tickets, go to BennettCurtis.eventbrite.com, the Bennett Curtis House website bennettcurtis.weebly.com or call 815-465-2288.
The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
For the kids, make sure you take them to Northfield Square mall for a safe and spook-tacular Halloween or Malloween. There will be plenty of activities in store and treats for the little goblins, too.
A costume contest will begin at 5 p.m. with age groups 0-2; 3-5; 6-8; and 9-11 years old. Costume contest will be sponsored by WVLI 92.7; WFAV 95.1; WIVR 101.7; WYUR 103.7.
Trick or treating for the kids starts at 6:30 p.m. with mall merchants handing out the treats.
Northfield Square mall is at 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.
Since I quoted Edgar Allan Poe, who is one of my favorite poets, I’ll end with a fantastic event for those who like Gothic literature.
The event will take place Saturday at the Glessner House, a historic house in Chicago.
This landmark home is the perfect spine-tingling setting for staged readings of Poe’s terrifying stories and poetry by the skilled actors from Lifeline Theatre. This has been a Glessner House tradition for the past three decades.
Tickets are $25.
The Glessner House is at 1800 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago.
Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before. — Edgar Allan Poe
Have a Happy Halloween and beware of ghosts.
