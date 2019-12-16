“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.” ― Brad Paisley
I love this quote by Paisely. New year — new beginnings; always a chance to get it right. How will you celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020? I have some recommendations.
The Longbranch in L’Erable will be open New Year’s Eve with chefs Nick and Lindsay Bohn’s exceptional menu.
Celebrate the evening by starting with oysters served on the half shell with fresh prosecco mignonette; fried calamari with a sweet chili or marinara sauce or pan-fried frog legs.
The best part of the evening is the entrees served with their over-the-top homemade salad bar, homemade soups, bread and a side.
Who doesn’t love a fire-grilled 8-ounce filet mignon with a lobster tail? The perfect combination. Or a fire-grilled black Angus ribeye or their fabulous 16-ounce prime rib; succulent and tender.
Another customer favorite is two bacon-wrapped pork chops with a savory bacon gorgonzola butter topping. And, you can add a lobster tail to any meal.
Seafood lovers will appreciate their citrus glazed grilled Atlantic salmon. (This is one of my very favorites.) or the drunken jumbo shrimp served hot or cold with cocktail sauce or drawn butter.
With your entrée, choose from – a beautiful brown sugar and pecan sweet potato, baked potatoes, a loaded baked potato, sautéed fresh seasonal vegetables, or try their French onion twice baked potato.
Save room for dessert, or as Chef Lindsay says, take it home and eat it next year.
I love the mixed berry bread pudding with sugar cookie crumble with Tres 43 crème drizzled on top. The chefs have a beautiful oatmeal raisin cookie cheesecake with crème drizzle and crumbled cookie pieces. Delightful.
While there you must have an ice cream drink — Brandy Alexander is my favorite, but you can also try the butterscotch butterfly or golden Cadillac; all so creamy and tasty.
The Longbranch is one of my favorite restaurants that offers the luxury of elegant entrees without traveling north to the city. The Bohns never disappoint their guests.
The Longbranch is at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Phone 815-694-9748.
Reservations are highly recommended.
For outstanding Italian cuisine, you must make reservations at Uptown Grille. Owner Laura Emme told me the theme for the evening is “La Notte Rossa.” (English translation – The Red Night)
Red is a color commonly worn on New Year’s Eve by Italians to bring good luck in the new year. They will be serving drinks and cuisine based on the color red. (Colors will be all-natural and nothing artificial.)
Start the evening with a red apertivo. Prosceeo Rosso will be on the drink list for the evening, light and bubbly Prosecco with a splash of Creme di Cassis and a berry garnish.
On the entrée menu, a dry-aged (45 days) Angus bone-in steak served with a Chianti demi-glace. Also, Achiote wild salmon – marinated in annatto, grilled with oranges and served with roasted red potatoes.
There is the savory Penne Allo Buttera- wild boar sausage, black olives, Pecorino Romano, and tomato sauce.
Pasta lovers will love the red fettuccine Allo Scoglio which is tomato paste is used in the pasta for color. The pasta is pan tossed with fresh littleneck clams, mussels, shrimp, and sea scallops. Or try a beautiful risotto with roasted red beets and cave goat cheese.
One of my favorites is chef’s red velvet cake and a red currant panna cotta. There will be many other desserts to choose from.
Dining room reservations are required. I will caution you – these reservations fill up fast!
Uptown Grille is at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710 for reservations.
For those who celebrated a little too long New Year’s Eve, you might consider going to The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. They will be serving their special brunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On the menu – fresh fruit, Belgium waffles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy; lunch entrees featuring their signature chicken, pasta, steak, chops and seafood dishes will be available.
Of course, start the new year with one of their bottomless mimosas, Bloody Mary’s or choose another drink from their full bar.
Finish brunch with one of their decadent desserts, including their chocolate fountain.
The brunch is by reservation only. Call 815-465-2288.
The Bennett-Curtis House will be open from 2 until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve by reservation only and closed Christmas Day.
The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
Hoppy Pig is having a 5-course dinner with your choice of beer or wine pairings all for $60.
Afterward, stay for the 4-hour open bar party with a DJ for $40 or do both dinner and party for $85.
The Daily Journal’s own Brew Dude, Joshua Riley, will be giving guests beer education during dinner. Good food and an education; who could ask for more?
Hoppy Pig is at 135 N. Kinzie Av., Bradley. Call 815-614-3134. Check out hoppypig.com for specials, menus and more.
Want to get in the holiday spirit? Go to Bakers Square Restaurant and try their peppermint candy cane pie. Pies will be available for walk-in or can be reserved by calling the restaurant or visiting their website Bakerssquare.com.
Remember, Bakers Square will be open until 5 p.m. Christmas day and until 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day
Bakers Square is at 1315 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Call 815-932-2042. Visit their website for a full menu.
Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and Pub in Manteno will be open New Year’s Eve with specials served until 10 p.m.
They’ll have a beautiful surf and turf special with a filet mignon and lobster tail or a lobster with an 8-ounce prime rib. All come with a salad, potato warm bread all for $28.99
Anthony’s is at 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Don’t forget to follow Anthony’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant and Pub on Facebook. Call 815-468-3484.
