You’ve got to go!”
“They have the best breakfasts in town!”
“I can’t believe you haven’t had breakfast there.”
These are comments from readers who recommended a local and their favorite restaurant — Paul’s Place in Kankakee.
Yes, I’ve been there several times for a meeting or business lunch but never for breakfast. My daughter, Kelly, and I decided to spend a girls’ day together, and it began with breakfast.
One true thing I’ve learned — a busy restaurant means good food and happy customers.
Paul’s Place has been around quite a while, and there is quite a following of locals.
I heard the biscuits and gravy were fantastic, so I ordered a half order with scrambled egg and bacon. Kelly ordered the Supreme biscuit and gravy with scrambled egg and country potatoes.
It was delicious; not pasty, salty or bland. A beautiful blend of sausage with a creamy sauce over homemade biscuits. We both agreed it was one of the best we’ve had.
Other tempting breakfast items are the scrambles with country potatoes topped with two eggs, any style with a choice of toast, pancakes or English muffin. Varieties include Denver, Farmer’s, corned beef, vegetable, meat lovers and country.
I saw several come out of the kitchen, and these are belly busters. You won’t leave hungry.
The omelets also are massive — served with three eggs, hash browns, country potatoes, fruit or cottage cheese, toast, English muffin or pancake. These are large enough to feed several people.
One of my favorite breakfast treats is pancakes or French toast. Paul’s Place has a large selection to choose from — buttermilk, pecan, chocolate chip, fruit or blueberry. French toast selections include a cinnamon roll French toast with warm syrup and butter. So good. This definitely will be my next breakfast order.
The lunch menu looks appetizing with homemade soups made fresh daily, chili and an excellent selection of salads, including chili salad, BLT salad, stir-fry salad, chicken salad and Cajun chicken. There also is Paul’s salad with grilled chicken breast, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, olives, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato and a hard-boiled egg.
Sandwiches range from various burgers, avocado turkey burger, avocado angus burger, grilled cheese, fish, Italian beef, Reuben and many more. All are served with a choice of fries (battered or crinkle), coleslaw, fruit or substitute cottage cheese.
Paul was right. The dinner menu is impressive. There is everything from fried chicken strips to chopped steak, country ham, roast beef, country fried steak and chicken wings.
I heard from several readers that the wings are fantastic. Also, pork chops and steak. All dinners include a choice of potato and vegetable.
Dinner specials include liver and onions, a half-fried chicken, pork tenderloin with gravy, stir-fry chicken and honey mustard chicken. These dinners also are served with a choice of potato and vegetable.
Paul’s Place is one of the few restaurants that serves liver and onions topped with some bacon. I often am asked if I know any place that serves liver; now, I can say yes.
There’s also a nice variety of pasta and seafood dishes as well. And, Paul’s Place has more than 100 different beers on the menu.
I can’t wait for summer to enjoy one of the salads and a cool drink outside on the patio.
Readers, you were right once again. Paul’s Place is really fantastic. The food was great, the servers and staff were on their toes keeping coffee and water glasses filled and delivering the food promptly to the tables. And, the coffee is delicious.
The décor is exceptionally relaxing, and guests actually can carry on a conversation without being drowned out by loud ambient music or televisions blaring.
Paul’s offers both dine-in and carry-out. To place an order, call 815-802-1090.
Paul’s Place is one I highly recommend. Now I can say, “You have to go!”
The restaurant is located at 500 S. Washington, Kankakee. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.