It doesn’t seem possible to be writing about Christmas so soon. After all, some of us, me included, are creating new ways to prepare leftover turkey.
The year passed so quickly. In Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice In Wonderland,” Alice says to the White Rabbit, “How long is forever?”
He replies, “Sometimes, just one second.”
Seconds move quickly and Christmas is a few short weeks away.
As we get into the final days before Christmas, you might want to make reservations for Christmas dinner or those reservations for New Year’s Eve now before it’s too late.
One of the exquisite Christmas events to attend will be Feast Of The Seven Fishes at Morris Chop Shop. Although the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Eve, it will be hosting a beautiful dinner. The dinner is a ticketed event with advanced purchase because there is only one seating.
Many people will celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. It is a longtime tradition of many Italian families where seven different seafood dishes or types of fish are prepared in seven different ways.
Throughout Italy, such foods as minestra di pesce, a fish-based soup; or malloreddus, semolina gnocchi served in a sauce with tuna and cherry tomatoes is traditional.
The Chop Shop chef has prepared an outstanding menu for its event which includes:
Aperitivo or appetizers – baccala with crostinis (savory salted cod spread), sautéed calamari, grilled octopus, stuffed clams, and stuffed piquillo peppers.
Secondo or entrees – ora king salmon, pan seared ala putanesca, opah ala picatta, big eye tuna, filled bruschetta style.
Finally, dolce or dessert – a chocolate chip and pistachio cannoli, orange chocolate panna cotta, pizzzelle with chestnut cream, and mimi panna tonne.
Tickets are $50 each. Call early for reservations at 815-710-5006, as they will book quickly.
If you can’t make it to the feast, make sure you go for dinner one evening. The Chop Shop serves dry-aged reserve steaks and chops, black Angus beef, locally raised or cooked over a wood-fire with oak and cherry wood. There is also free-range rotisserie chicken.
Hours for Morris Chop Shop – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday.
Morris Chop Shop is at 701 N. Liberty St., Morris.
I love to shop downtown Morris. The downtown decorations are beautiful. There are many antique stores, shops and cafes for all to enjoy.
One of my favorite places to stop in for a bite to eat is Letty Mae’s Tea Room and Fancy Junk. It’s a little hard to find but so worth it. The soups and salad are amazing. The tea is served in an antique teapot, my favorite is their ginger peach. There is nothing more relaxing than sipping steaming tea from a china cup.
Letty Mae’s Tea Room is at 112 E. Washington St. You might not see it on the street; it’s actually down a little alleyway.
Down the street from Lettie’s on Liberty is a little shop filled with unique gifts, toys, and well, neat stuff — Apple Butter & Shugie’s. They have, well, just about anything you can think of.
Apple Butter & Shugie’s is at 309 N. Liberty St., Morris.
Have you ever heard the phrase “like a kid in a candy store?” This is how you’ll feel when you stop in this little shop, Sweet Tooth.
Need a stocking stuffer or just something fun to eat. They have a wall of Jelly Belly’s jelly beans and just about every candy you can imagine. The case of homemade fudge is very tempting; varieties include maple bacon, turtle cheesecake, birthday cake, divinity praline, you name it, they have it.
Sweet Tooth has a large variety of popcorn — cheddar cheese, caramel corn, cheese and caramel mixed. These make great gifts for co-workers, family, or the person who delivers your paper.
Yes, it’s hard to decide what to take home but so worth the visit.
The Sweet Tooth is at 108 W. Washington St., Morris. Call 815-942-1003.
Why cook Christmas Eve when you can go to Tom’s Tavern and enjoy one of his impressive buffets with ham, turkey, roast pork, pork loin, famous fried chicken and all the fixings.
There are only three seatings –3, 5, and 7 p.m. This is a reservation-only buffet. Call 815-252-6407 for reservations.
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is at 221 Main St., Kempton.
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner; it’s not too early to make reservations.
This year Off The Vine will be celebrating with dinner and a party.
On the menu are prime rib, baked potato, green beans, soup, salad and dessert. At midnight enjoy a champagne toast. There will be plenty of entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Price per couple is $75; single, $40.
Off The Vine is at 121 E. Washington St., Momence. Call 815-472-6590.
Next week my column will feature places to go on New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!