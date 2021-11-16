Next week will be Thanksgiving, the traditional beginning of the holiday season. People are already planning and preparing for this big day. Store shelves feature all those Thanksgiving goodies for dinner. Families and guests will come together to give thanks. Well, maybe one guest won’t be giving thanks — that would be the guest of honor, Tom Turkey.
Whether deep-fried or roasted, turkeys are the main course of any Thanksgiving feast. But, did you know this? The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted a minor drop in production this quarter with an expected dip from 1,451 million pounds of tender turkey this time last year to 1,420 million this year.
The food may be a tad more expensive, shelves a little more empty but one thing can’t be changed — a loving family. We are faithful and thankful every day, but Thanksgiving brings even more blessings. A family holding hands praying, and thanking God for good health, faith and love. No more Zoom holidays for us!
Whether you are cooking, having your dinner catered or dining out, here are a few suggestions that may help ease the stress of kitchen duty.
The Bennett-Curtis House
The Bennett-Curtis House will have their traditional turkey dinner from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with all the trimmings; starting with pumpkin soup, or garden salad served with freshly baked rolls followed by a family-style to your table.
Dinner includes turkey and homemade sides of mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing, cranberry, candied yams, green bean casserole and corn. Honey-glazed ham is also available.
The dinner is $22.95 for adults and $10.95 for children 10 and under.
Prime rib will be available by pre-order at market price.
Heat and serve packages will be available for pick up on Thanksgiving or at your convenience. Place your order online bennettcurtis.weebly.com/thanksgiving-day or call 815-465-2288.
Reservations are required by calling or reserving your table online.
For more information, go to their webpage at BennettCurtis.com. The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant
Travel to Kempton for your Thanksgiving dinner at Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant.
Tom Petrose, the owner, is ready to serve his guests a delicious feast on Thanksgiving.
On the menu is turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn casserole, ham, homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, their famous fried chicken, beef, sliced roast pork loin, fish, real mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, baked mostaccioli and so much more.
There will be four seatings by reservation only. Seatings are 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3:45 p.m. This is a closed menu and buffet only.
Cost is $24 per person; ages 6 to 10 is $8.95; age 5 and under are free. Carry-outs will be available.
Check out Tom’s Tavern’s Facebook page for more information on the dinners.
Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main St., Kempton. To make reservations call 815-253-6407.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
This is a great deal having Jimmy Jo cater your event. All you need to do is kick back, eat and watch football all day.
Jim’s fired up the smoker and will be offering smoke pork loin with roasted apples ($49.95); smoked prime rob with au jus and horseradish sauce at market price and will serve 10—12 people; a very juicy applewood smoked turkey with their homemade cranberry relish ($79.95 for a 22-pound bird that will serve 10—12 guests).
For a bit of change in entrées, try a smoked bone-in ham; whole smoked beef brisket smoked for 12 hours over apple and hickory wood with your choice of barbeque sauce, or a beautiful smoke North Atlantic Salmon served warm or chilled.
Don’t forget to order homemade sides including baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, gravy green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole or cornbread stuffing.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ is located at 665 North Convent, Bourbonnais. Call 815-933-7500; fax 815-933-9201, or check out their website jimmyjosbbq.com.