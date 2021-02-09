Valentine's Day 2021 by the numbers

Believe it — This year, a projected $21.8 billion will be spent on Valentine’s Day, according to WalletHub. Love it or leave it, Valentine’s Day is the third most expensive holiday of the year.

Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2021:

• $164.76 per person celebrating

• $231 vs. $101: Men will spend more than twice as much as women, on average, in 2021.

• $4.1 billion on jewelry

• $2.1 billion on gift cards

• $2 billion on flowers

• $2 billion on candy

• $1.3 billion will be spent on pets

• $1.1 billion on greeting cards

On a sad note:

• 43 million received unwanted gifts in 2019

• $9.5 billion was spent on those unwanted gifts

Many people surveyed think it’s important to celebrate this year because of the pandemic. Most will celebrate at home by eating a special dinner, watching television or playing games.