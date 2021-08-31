Unique. That is the word that I have for the Station 150 Food District. Yep, unique!
Everything you could possibly want to eat or drink is under one roof and at different times — coffee bar, donuts, café and pizza.
Guests will be happy to know the beautiful interior hasn’t changed. It’s still a salute to the industrial revolution with strategically-placed large steel beams looming overhead.
The large wall behind the counter and buffet is distressed lumber with of shades of gray that is beautiful and eye-catching. Corrugated metal panels line the lower half of the walls.
The chairs are decoupaged with old “Daily Journal” newspapers. The room was stunning, nothing that I expected to see.
ReCharge Coffee Company
Start with one of the many delightful coffee or fruit drinks at ReCharge Coffee Company. ReCharge is taking the community by storm and is branching out all over — with locations in Manteno, Bourbonnais and now Kankakee.
Choose from regular lattes or build your own, hot or iced. There is a variety of hot and iced teas, hot and iced coffee (with the option to create your own coffee), cappuccinos, breves and all kinds of chocolate drinks along with steamers. You can have it any way you’d like.
There is a large variety of refreshers with every fruit you can imagine. There is also shaken iced tea in many flavors, Red Bull mixers, frappes and Italian sodas. The list goes on and, trust me, it’s hard to choose!
Donut Foundry
Who likes donuts? I do! I do! They’ve been around for a while, but Donut Foundry continues to make its mark.
Weekends are better with donuts, and Donut Foundry has them. Sprinkles, chocolate, blueberry, glazed, strawberry shortcake, cinnamon and sugar, lemon cake, maple bacon long johns and, for fall, apple fritters.
The donuts are fabulous and are available on Saturdays and Sundays. Grab the newspaper, a ReCharge coffee, a giant, tasty donut and enjoy Saturday morning before you go to the market.
Station Street Café
I had lunch at Station Street Café and really enjoyed the food. I didn’t order chicken salad this time!
I had their chopped salad with tomatoes, ditalini noodles, cucumber, chopped chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese and their signature salad dressing which was fabulous. The chicken was tender and perfectly seasoned.
The romaine was crisp, and the bowl it came in was overflowing with goodies. There was plenty leftover for another lunch.
The flatbread selection included BBQ bacon cheeseburger, which comes with white cheddar cream sauce, caramelized onions and is topped with dill pickles. The fried chicken and chorizo also looked tempting.
They serve the classic smash burger with American cheese, remoulade, pickles, and onions; a cow tippin’ burger with two patties and the works; and, something I found interesting, the grilled salmon toast.
The famous bowl dishes include Korean chicken and the Southwest mac and cheese with chicken, spices, cavatappi pasta tossed with a poblano cream sauce with grilled peppers, roasted corn and greens.
Drinks include teas (green, classic black and wild berry hibiscus), lemonade and blackberry lemonade and the barista’s choice.
The food was excellent, and the staff was amicable. I was happy to see how many people were there enjoying lunch on a weekday.
The Pizza Kitchen
For dinner, there is The Pizza Kitchen. They have a large variety of appetizers, including fried green beans and cheesy dough sticks.
Salads are available, including a berry cobb salad with seasonal berries, candied pecans, red onion, feta cheese and a Cabernet poppyseed dressing.
The pizzas are mainstream with the usual cheese, barbecue chicken, veggie, Margherita and the big meat. All pizzas are available in small, medium and large.
Something different is the Rebel Rolls wrapped in their “famous” made-from-scratch dough.
- The Bad A-- Beef roll is stacked with seasoned beef, hot giardiniera, red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- The Hot as Hell Chickey is tender chicken topped with jalapenos, bacon, poblano ranch, chives and smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix. This is a real belly burner for sure!
The Big Porky is “the best sub you ever had!” according to their menu. Roni, bacon, ham, sausage topped with onion, garlic, pizza sauce and provolone cheese.
All in one place
I like the concept of kitchen sharing and different foods being available at various times — all in one place. Make sure you check out their individual Facebook pages for more information, specials and menu items.
Go and enjoy! I think it’s pretty cool! I left happy and full, but I did have to wipe the whipped cream off my nose and the chocolate off my chin! Good stuff!