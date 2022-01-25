Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&