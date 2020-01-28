Super Bowl Sunday is this coming Sunday. Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers? I’m placing my nickel on the 49ers this year — good defense.
You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy the day — funny commercials, half-time show, friends, family, and of course, food.
Americans will consume 6,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s more calories than the typical American eats on Christmas and Thanksgiving, according to a study conducted at Cornell University.
Every year my husband, Dave, hosts the annual Parkay’s “Supper” Bowl Party. I can attest with all the food at our house, that average is close. Whether you’re going out or staying in to entertain, here are some suggestions for you:
I always call Jimmy Jo’s BBQ in Bourbonnais and let Jim Johanek do the work for our party.
Jimmy Jo’s will be open for pre-arranged catering pick-ups from 2-4 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday.
This year they are offering the Super Bowl Package, which includes 12 wings, 1.5 pounds of pork ($5 extra for brisket), two large sides, and buns all for $49.99.
Or some of the most tender rib tips and ribs; guests will love these — a full slab of ribs, cut and sauced, is only $ 22.99 each. Just make sure you have plenty of napkins. Our group loves the pulled pork and the brisket; they are a crowd-pleaser, especially when you add some of his homemade barbecue sauce.
All these items are pre-order, so make sure you call soon. Check out the website for its catering menu — jimmyjosbbq.com.
Jimmy Jo’s is at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Call 933-7500 to place your order.
•••
If you like watching the game in a pub, try Uptown Grille in Chebanse. Owner Laura Emme said Chef will be making his famous pizzas. If you haven’t tried one, do so. They are fabulous.
It will have half-off all large pizzas with premium ingredients and 10 pieces of juicy fried chicken for $13.99. Domestic bottles of beer, $1.50. It will have these specials running all day, opening at 2 p.m.
Don’t forget the loaded Bloody Mary’s for $5.
Uptown Grille is at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710 for reservations.
•••
Tom Petrose, the owner of Tom’s Tavern, says, come on down to Kempton and watch the game. He will have $2 beers, 50 cents off mixed drinks, and wings and dips for snacking.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Tom’s Tavern is at 221 Main St., Kempton. Call 815-253-6407.
•••
Susie Wiedl, manager of Traxx Sports Bar and Grill said they are having Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by free food at halftime for the big Super Bowl Party.
Traxx Sports Bar and Grill is at 400 S. Main St., Grant Park (next to the railroad tracks). Call 815-465-2000.
•••
Harry Potter and wizard fans mark this event on your calendar – “Wizard Fest – All Things Harry Potter.”
The Bennett-Curtis House and Wizarding Events is putting on a spectacular event at Lincolnwood Town Center in Chicago. This is a two-day only event on Feb. 22-23.
There are special classes — Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Care of Magical Creatures, Herbology, and Flying Lessons; vendors where guests can purchase all things magical like wands and charms; plenty of great food, including roasted phoenix, Hogsmeade sausage; chocolate frogs and of course, pumpkin juice; be sorted into a Hogwart’s house and play trivia games.
Times for the event is 10 a.m. Feb. 22 and 11 a.m. Feb. 23.
Lincolnwood Town Center is at 3333 W. Touhy Av., Lincolnwood. Tickets and more information are available at wizardfestchicago.eventbrite.com.
The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park. For more information about this and other events, go to its webpage – bennettcurtis.weebly.com.
I may have to grab my wand and head out – it sounds like a lot of fun for kids and adults.
