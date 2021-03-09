“Laughter is brightest where food is best.” — An old Irish proverb. “Sláinte!”
St. Patrick’s Day — festive decorations of shamrocks and Irish blessings, but it’s the celebrated Irish fare and drink that will be featured on this day o’ the green. Everyone is a little bit Irish on this holiday.
There is nothing better than a family gathering, especially on St. Paddy’s day. My late dad, Bill Moore, spent quite a bit of time preparing those Irish meals for us. Coming home to the aroma of corned beef and cabbage simmering on the stove was always special.
One of my favorite dishes is an old-fashioned coddle, potato soup for many. Irish coddle is made with potatoes, sausage, bacon and onions and is always served with Irish soda bread and Irish butter.
My dad had a beautiful Irish tenor voice and would belt out Irish tunes in the kitchen while I accompanied him on the piano. His favorite and mine was “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”
The anticipation of good food and an Irish whiskey is my St. Patrick’s Day’s primary focus. But, as I sip the whiskey, I’ll always imagine my dad in the kitchen dancing, laughing and singing.
With St. Patrick’s Day being right around the corner, I’ll share some restaurants that will be serving Irish fare.
Ryan’s Pier
The restaurant in Aroma Park will be serving their traditional Irish dinner from 2 to 8:30 p.m. They will have their famous traditional corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots dinner along with their homemade Irish soda bread.
Also available will be their fantastic Reuben sandwiches. I ordered one not long ago, and the corned beef was very lean and tasty. I could only eat a half sandwich but brought the rest home for another time.
Drink up with one of the best Irish beers on tap (this I know is true!) —Guinness, Guinness stout Harp and Magners in bottles.
Nothing is finer than sippin’ on an Irish whiskey after dinner — Jameson, Bushmills and Bushmills Black, Hellcat Maggie and Powers Irish — that is unless you finish your meal with a cup of fine Irish coffee with Bailey’s Irish cream served with one of Ryan’s unique Irish desserts.
Don’t forget to order one of their Irish desserts. Kathleen Ryan Slavin said it’s going to be very special. She is making her awesome Guinness Irish cake that is delicious, as well as an Irish mint cake and Bailey’s cake. I suggest you order them, take them home to enjoy later that night. I’ve tried several of them and they are delicious. Iontach! (Fantastic.)
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Ryan’s Pier will feature corned beef sliders made with Guinness-soaked cabbage and Irish nachos made with Guinness beer cheese, potatoes and bacon.
Reservations for St. Paddy’s are highly recommended. They are already booking.
Ryan’s Pier is located at 112 East First St., Aroma Park. Call 815-937-0246.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
The Bourbonnais restaurant will have a St. Paddy’s Day special March 16 through March 17. Jim will have a smoked corned beef meal served with cabbage, red potatoes and baby carrots for $14.99 or a corned beef sandwich on rye for $8.99. These will be available all day long.
Enjoy your dinner at the restaurant or call for carry-out. Don’t want to leave your car? They have a drive-thru.
If you prefer to entertain guests at your home and don’t want to cook — let Jimmy do the cooking for you. Just call and let them know how many you’ll be feeding, and they will put together a complete package with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots for $15.99 per person.
Order a fully-cooked and trimmed corned beef for $19.99 per pound. Make sure you give them 72 hours’ notice, please.
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent St. , Bourbonnais. Call 933-7500 or visit jimmyjosbbq.com.
Carlo’s Family Restaurant
Located at 2060 West Station St., Kankakee, the restaurant will be serving up corned beef, cabbage, carrots and red potatoes with a rye roll. Also on the menu, their delicious Reuben sandwiches.
Owner Jerrimy Robinson said they’ll also have some homemade cream of potato soup, too. To complete the dinner, try one of their Irish-themed desserts!
Tom’s Tavern & Restaurant
The Kempton restaurant will have their annual St. Patrick’s all-you-can-eat Irish buffet dinner on Sunday, March 14. This is one great Irish buffet!
On the menu is: corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, beer-battered cod, homemade stuffed cabbage rolls, Guinness-smoked sausage and sauerkraut, drunken barbeque ribs, Irish whiskey lamb stew, Shepherds Pie, Black and Tan Guinness sliced roast pork loin and so much more. There also the salad bar, fresh bread and assorted desserts.
This is a reservations-only event with limited seating. There will be four seatings — 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Adults are $20, children 6 to 10-years old are $8 and kids 5 and under are free. Carry-outs will be available. Check out Tom’s Tavern’s Facebook page for more information on the dinners.
Tom’s Tavern is located at 221 Main St., Kempton. To make reservations, call 815-253-6407.
The Morris Chop Shop
The Morris restaurant is excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. They plan to have house-brined corned beef, cabbage and red potatoes specials starting March 17 through the weekend.
Many readers have shared their dining experiences at this restaurant. Not only was the food fantastic, but the service as well. They will be going back!
Morris Chop Shop is located at 701 Liberty St., Morris. They are open Wednesdays 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For reservations, call 815-710-5006 or email them at reservations@chopshopgrille.com. Check out their website chopshopgrille.com.
