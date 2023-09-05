Wright at Twilight

Held at the historic B. Harley Bradley House will be the second annual Wright at Twilight event, hosted by Wright in Kankakee.

The event returns from 5-8 p.m. Thursday to the grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright house, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Several local musicians will take the outdoor stage during the night, including Jerry Downs at 5 p.m.; Shelby Ryan at 6 p.m.; and Lupe Carroll at 7 p.m.

Recommended for you