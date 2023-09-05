Vocalist and guitarist Lupe Carroll, of Bourbonnais, performs an acoustic set for a crowd of 350 on the grounds of The B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee during an outdoor event in 2022. The event, along with Carroll, will return Sept. 7.
Mike Murphy, center, president of Let’s Ketchup, a new local nonprofit aimed at reducing student lunch debt, sits at launch table at Alan B. Shepard Elementary School with fellow board members, from left, John Mullen, Josh DeRocco, secretary Mallory Kowaleski-Murphy and vice president John Adams. Not pictured are Chase Zajc and Ty Harris. Board members will be selling hot dogs and refreshments in Kankakee on Saturday to raise money.
Held at the historic B. Harley Bradley House will be the second annual Wright at Twilight event, hosted by Wright in Kankakee.
The event returns from 5-8 p.m. Thursday to the grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright house, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Several local musicians will take the outdoor stage during the night, including Jerry Downs at 5 p.m.; Shelby Ryan at 6 p.m.; and Lupe Carroll at 7 p.m.
The Kankakee Quilters and Friends will be inside the house to showcase their quilts and answer questions about the art of quilting. Mi Casa’s food truck and Oberweis Ice Cream will be on site for food sales.
The gift shop on the property has new merchandise and will be open all evening.
Tickets cost $10, and ticket holders receive two tokens that can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Tickets are available online at wright1900.org/events or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Bring a lawn chair for this event. A rain date is set for Sept. 14.
For more information, call 815-936-9630.
Village Fest in Sun River Terrace
Mayor Mandisa Rucker has announced that the annual Sun River Terrace Village Fest will return Saturday, with this year's theme: It Takes a Village.
Starting at noon, the festival will take place on the grounds of the Ralph Bailey Community Center, at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.
This year welcomes the return of the Annual Car and Bike Show from noon to 3 p.m. on Chicago Street. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. is when the last entry can be made. The public vote will begin at 1 p.m. and the awards will begin at 2:30 p.m.
In addition, DJ Swoope will be spinning the very best and is always a crowd favorite. There will be two live bands, with The 10 Grand Band at 3 p.m. followed by N-Deep at 5:30 p.m. This year is also bringing new features for family fun such as a video game truck and laser tag by Mobile Laser Battles. The evening will conclude with a family outdoor movie sponsored by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe.
From 6-10 p.m. Friday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, music will be played for a cause. Raising money for those affected by the wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, this event will showcase The Champagne Experience, a collaboration of Steve and Mary E, Eric Penrod, Jeffrey Trost and Lori Buckman (of Just Roll With It).
In addition to The Champagne Experience, guests will be treated to the music stylings of Paul Smith and Andy Jehly Band, Vern N Vern and Just Roll With It. Weather permitting, there will be two stages. Food is being catered by Hog Wild Express and Triple G Cheesecake.
Tickets available online through Thursday. These tickets include drink and food vouchers as well as admission to the music festival. More information is available at tinyurl.com/yzyp8vdv.
General admission tickets may be purchased on the day of the event for $10. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Ketchup On The Rox
Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, Let’s Ketchup will host a fundraiser to benefit its mission to eliminate lunch debt for local students. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Ten percent of bar sales are donated back. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and more.
KCC is offering a community event to journey through the history of American automobile manufacturing with the visual story of Studebaker and Hodak Motors. The free event is from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the Iroquois Room. Weather permitting, several classic Studebakers will be on display outside.
For over 60 years, Hodak Motors was a staple of the Kankakee community, providing quality automobiles and exceptional customer service. Two brothers who grew up around the family business, Mark and Doug Hodak, will present highlights of the auto dealership, and how their grandfather was an inspiring example of the American dream.