Pumpkin Hunt
The community is invited for a pumpkin hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willowhaven Park, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee. Attendees will enjoy a hunt around the park to pick out a special pumpkin to take home.
Don’t forget a camera as this will be a perfect setting for fall photos. All attending family members must register.
The cost is $20 per family, and strollers and wagons are permitted.
>> Register: bit.ly/pumpkinhunt21.
United Way’s 80th anniversary
At 5 p.m. Thursday, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is celebrating the organization’s 80th anniversary.
The event at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — will cost $50 per guest.
“We invite you to join us for a walk through our history, recognizing our collective season of rebuilding post-pandemic and celebrating all that is yet to come,” the organization said in a news release.
The evening will begin with a social hour in the Kankakee County Museum’s Pillar Gardens. There will be music from a live jazz trio and a variety of charcuterie-style appetizers provided by Crème of the Crop. Drinks will be provided in an open-bar format.
A time of recognition will begin at 5:30 p.m., honoring the organization’s board members, donors and volunteers. After the presentation, “A Walk Through The Decades” tours will commence. Guests will experience an interactive tour, with each room along the route centered around a decade of United Way’s history.
>> Tickets: bit.ly/unitedway80.
‘The Music Man’
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present its first production of the 2021-2022 season, “The Music Man.”
The cast of 47 will bring this Meredith Wilson six-time, Tony Award-winning, family-friendly musical production to life. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.
Tickets are available at the door, pick your own seat online. The musical follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, played by Matt McBurnie of Bourbonnais, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.
“KVTA knows the show must go on and is looking forward to entertaining you with the first production of their fabulous 2021-2022 season!” the organization said in a news release.
>> Tickets: KVTA.org, 815-935-8510
Family breakfast
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, the Bradley American Legion will host a family breakfast at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The cost for ages 11 and up is $6; 3 to 10 is $4; 2 and under will be admitted free.
Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs. Additional breakfast events will be Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
>> Dawn Herndon, 815-909-0474
B3: Bourbon, Bacon & Beer Fest
From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the Barrel Room is hosting an indoor/outdoor festival featuring live music, vendors, sampling and bacon.
Admission cost ranges from $70 to $100. Tickets will be limited in order to provide plenty of space and time for attendees to talk to representatives.
General admission and VIP ticket options will be available. Bourbon Club members and VIP will have access to the back room of the Barrel Room for seating and private tastings.
Attendees will have a chance to sample a handful of free products; however, all other samples are priced with tickets. All drink tickets will be sold at $1 each. Spirits will be sampled in 1/4-ounce tastings and beers will be sampled out in 4-ounce tastings.
>> Tickets and information: bit.ly/b3festival21